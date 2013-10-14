WRAPUP 5-U.S. senators close in on deal as threat of default nears

* Senate's top Democrat and top Republican express optimism
* Discussing raising debt ceiling through mid-Feb - source
* Government would reopen through middle of January - source
By Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 U.S. senators said they were
closing in on a deal Monday that would reopen the government and
push back a possible default for several months, though many
hurdles remained as a Thursday deadline drew near.
The Senate's top Democrat and top Republican both said they
hoped they could soon reach an agreement that would allow them
to avert a looming default and end a partial government shutdown
that has dragged on for 14 days so far.
"I'm very optimistic that we that we will reach an agreement
that's reasonable in nature this week," Senate Democratic Leader
Harry Reid said on the Senate floor.
Lawmakers are racing against the clock, with U.S. officials
estimating that the federal government could run out of
borrowing capacity on Oct. 17.
The plan under discussion would raise the $16.7 trillion
debt ceiling by enough to cover the nation's borrowing needs at
least through mid-February 2014, according to a source familiar
with the negotiations.
It also would fund government operations through the middle
of January, keeping in place the across-the-board "sequester"
spending cuts that took effect in March, though government
agencies would have more latitude to ease their impact. It would
also set up a new round of budget talks that would try to strike
a bargain by year's end.
Any deal would also have to win approval in the House of
Representatives, where conservative Republicans have insisted
that any continued government funding must include measures to
undercut President Barack Obama's signature health law - a
nonstarter for Democrats.
The deal would not resolve the disagreements over long-term
spending and health care that led to the crisis in the first
place. It would amount to a clear retreat for Republicans who
have sought to tie any continued funding and borrowing authority
to measures that would undercut Obama's Affordable Care Act.
Republicans have taken a hit in opinion polls since the
standoff began and some in the party worry it could hurt their
chances to win control of the Senate in next year's midterm
elections.
A Washington Post/ABC News poll released on Monday found
that 74 percent of Americans disapprove of the way congressional
Republicans have handled the standoff, compared with a 53
percent disapproval rating for Obama.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky echoed
Reid's comments that a deal could come together soon.
"I share his optimism that we we're going to get a result
that will be acceptable to both sides," he said on the Senate
floor.
The White House postponed a planned 3 p.m. (1900 GMT)
meeting with congressional leaders in order to give negotiators
more time to work out a deal.
The Treasury Department says it cannot guarantee that the
U.S. government will be able to pay its bills past Oct. 17 if
Congress does not raise the debt ceiling by then.
A default would likely come by Nov. 1 as Treasury would not
have enough tax revenue coming in to cover interest payments,
retirement benefits and other obligations.
WEIGHING ON THE ECONOMY
It is unclear whether Congress can meet that Oct. 17
deadline. Even if Republicans and Democrats in the Senate reach
agreement on Monday, hard-liners such as Texas Republican
Senator Ted Cruz might be able to exploit Senate rules to delay
a vote for several days.
House Speaker John Boehner also could face an insurrection
that could threaten his position as Washington's top Republican
if he tries to advance a bill over the objections of
rank-and-file conservatives in that chamber.
"If the Senate comes to an agreement, we'll review it with
our members," Boehner spokesman Kevin Smith said.
Though Treasury likely will have enough cash on hand to meet
its obligations for a week or so, it might be forced to pay a
higher interest rate on debt it is due to issue on Thursday.
Banks and money market funds are already shunning some
government securities that are often used as collateral for
short-term loans and to facilitate many other transactions. In
China, the largest foreign holder of U.S. debt, the state news
agency Xinhua said it was time for a "de-Americanized world."
Though some Republicans have argued that the government
could avoid serious consequences by prioritizing interest
payments over other types of spending, that view is not widely
held by the public.
A Reuters/IPSOS poll released on Tuesday found that only 25
percent believe the debt ceiling issue is "overblown."
U.S. stocks were buoyed by prospects of a deal. The S&P 500
Index closed up 0.41 percent while the Nasdaq Composite
Index ended 0.62 percent higher.
The government shutdown, now in its 14th day, is beginning
to weigh on the economy. The hundreds of thousands of federal
employees who have been temporarily thrown out of work are
likely to get back-pay when the standoff is resolved. But they
aren't getting paid now, forcing many to dial back on personal
spending and cancel holiday travel plans.
The crisis is only the latest in a series of budget battles
in recent years that have repeatedly spooked investors and
consumers. The uncertainty has weighed on the economy and
boosted the unemployment rate by 0.6 of a percentage point, or
the equivalent of 900,000 jobs since late 2009, according to a
new estimate by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a think tank.
Foreign leaders and business executives have urged
Washington to resolve the crisis before it does further damage.
"This is all bad for America, bad for the economy, bad for
job growth, bad for consumer confidence, and the quicker we get
it resolved, the better," Terry Lundgren, chief executive of
retailer Macy's Inc, told Reuters.
Republicans in the Senate are pushing to include slight
modifications to the Affordable Care Act. One would toughen
income verification for those seeking health insurance subsidies
under the law. Another could delay a reinsurance fee included in
the law that otherwise would start in 2014, according to a
labor-union source.
Throughout the shutdown, Obama has said Republicans must
agree to reopen the government and extend the debt ceiling
before the two sides can begin talks on spending or tweaks to
his Affordable Care Act.
That position has not changed.
"We will not pay a ransom for Congress reopening the
government and raising the debt limit," the White House said in
a statement on Monday morning.