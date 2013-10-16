WRAPUP 7-At 11th hour, U.S. edges away from brink of debt crisis

* House Speaker Boehner says Republicans will not block deal
* Agreement extends borrowing authority until February
* Both chambers expected to vote Wednesday
By Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Oct 16 U.S. Senate leaders announced
a deal on Wednesday to end a political crisis that partially
shut down the federal government and brought the world's biggest
economy close to a debt default that could have threatened
global financial calamity.
The deal, however, offers only a temporary fix and does not
resolve the fundamental issues of spending and deficits that
divide Republicans and Democrats. It funds the government until
Jan. 15, so Americans face the possibility of another government
shutdown early next year.
U.S. stocks surged, nearing an all-time high, on news of the
deal, which must still be approved by vote in the Senate and the
House of Representatives. But trading volumes remained low,
underscoring how the political brinkmanship in Washington has
unnerved Wall Street.
A stand-off between Republicans and the White House over
funding the government forced the temporary lay-off of hundreds
of thousands of federal workers from Oct. 1 and created concern
that crisis-driven politics was the "new normal" in Washington.
Senator John McCain, whose fellow Republicans triggered the
crisis with demands that President Barack Obama's signature
"Obamacare" healthcare law be defunded, said on Wednesday the
deal marked the "end of an agonizing odyssey" for Americans.
"It is one of the most shameful chapters I have seen in the
years I've spent in the Senate," said McCain, who had repeatedly
warned Republicans not to link their demands for Obamacare
changes to the debt limit or government spending bill.
House Speaker John Boehner said Republicans in the House
would not block the Senate plan. Both chambers were expected to
vote later in the day, clearing the way for Obama to sign it
into law before Thursday, when the Treasury says it will exhaust
its borrowing authority.
The deal would extend U.S. borrowing authority until Feb. 7,
although the Treasury Department would have tools to temporarily
extend its borrowing capacity beyond that date if Congress
failed to act early next year. The deal would fund government
agencies until the middle of January.
The agreement includes some income verification procedures
for those seeking subsidies under the healthcare law, but
Republicans surrendered on their attempts to include other
changes, including the elimination of a medical device tax.
With Republicans in the House of Representatives divided on
the way forward, White House spokesman Jay Carney said "we are
not putting odds on anything" when asked about a House vote on
the Senate plan.
RACE AGAINST TIME
While analysts and U.S. officials say the government will
still have roughly $30 billion in cash to pay many obligations
for at least a few days after Oct. 17, the financial sector may
begin to seize up if the deal is not finalized in both chambers.
The planned votes signal a temporary ceasefire between
Republicans and the White House in their latest no-holds-barred
struggle over spending and deficits that has at times paralyzed
both decision-making and basic functions of government.
The political dysfunction has worried U.S. allies and
creditors such as China, the biggest foreign holder of U.S.
debt, and raised questions about the impact on America's
prestige. The Treasury has said it risks hurting the country's
reputation as a safe haven and stable financial center.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Republican leader
Mitch McConnell announced the fiscal agreement on the Senate
floor, where it was expected to win swift approval after a main
Republican critic of the deal, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, said
he would not use procedural moves to delay a vote.
The deal is seen as a victory for Obama, who held firm and
refused to negotiate on changes to Obamacare, but a defeat for
Republicans, who are suffering a backlash from the American
public, according to public opinion polls.
It was unclear if Boehner's leadership position will be at
risk in the fallout. But several Republican lawmakers suggested
he may have strengthened his standing among the rank-and-file,
who applaud him for standing with them.
"The Speaker got a standing ovation," after telling
lawmakers during a closed-door meeting that he would put the
Senate bill on the House floor, said Representative David Nunes
of California, who had opposed the government shutdown strategy
of his colleagues.
"He just said we live to fight another day and we all need
to go out and vote for it," Nunes said.
The fight over Obamacare rapidly grew into a brawl over the
debt ceiling, threatening a default that global financial
organizations warned could throw the United States back into
recession and cause a global economic disaster.
"Even though the market is moving up, this is a real
historic event that is happening here so there is pause and
concern," said Frank Davis, director of sales and trading at LEK
Securities in New York.
"You are seeing a lack of activity because it's hard to
invest in a market where you don't know what's around the
corner."
The Dow Jones industrial average and the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index ended the day up around 1.3 percent.
Fitch Ratings had warned on Tuesday that it could cut the
U.S. sovereign credit rating from AAA, citing the political
brinkmanship over raising the debt ceiling.
The deal announced on Wednesday would basically give Obama
what he has demanded for months: A straight-forward debt limit
hike and government funding bill.
A resolution to the crisis cannot come soon enough for many
companies. American consumers have put away
their wallets, at least temporarily, instead of spending on
big-ticket items like cars and recreational vehicles.
"We're sort of 'crises-ed' out," said Tammy Darvish, vice
president of DARCARS Automotive Group, a family-run company that
owns 21 auto dealerships in the greater Washington area.
Many political pundits and Democratic Party politicians have
predicted for weeks that a faction of Republicans in the House
would drag out the crisis before making a last-minute deal.