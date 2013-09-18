U.S. Republicans to use debt limit to press for 'Obamacare' delay

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday they plan to press their demands to delay 'Obamacare' health insurance reforms on a measure to raise the debt limit that could come as early as next week.

House Speaker John Boehner said the coming debate over raising the $16.7 trillion U.S. borrowing cap would be "no different" than the party's effort in 2011 to link a debt limit hike to federal spending cuts.

House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said a debt limit measure that delays the health care law would be unveiled next week. He said Republicans also will seek to include a "path forward" on tax reform and approval of the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline project. Republican congressmen also said the leaders plan a vote on Friday that would deny funds to Obamacare reforms as part of a stopgap government funding plan.