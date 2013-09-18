WRAPUP 2-U.S. debt hike emerges as main battleground over Obamacare

* Fight over Obamacare at center of fiscal debates
* Republicans offer plan to fund government beyond Oct. 1
* But party conservatives still intent on killing healthcare
program
By Richard Cowan and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Republicans in the House of
Representatives set in motion on Wednesday a plan that
ultimately could avert a federal government shutdown on Oct. 1,
turning a later battle over the debt ceiling into the main event
in the conservative struggle against President Barack Obama's
healthcare program.
Obama accused Republicans of engaging in extortion by
demanding a delay in "Obamacare" as the price of avoiding
default that, were it to happen, would smash the U.S. economy.
"You have never seen in the history of the United States
the debt ceiling or the threat of not raising the debt ceiling
being used to extort a President or a governing party," Obama
told a group of business leaders.
Undaunted, Republicans said Wednesday they would add other
demands to their list, including approval of the Keystone oil
pipeline.
The action on the two separate measures, to continue funding
the government and increase the government's borrowing authority
by raising the debt ceiling, may begin as early as this week in
the House, starting with the funding measure on Thursday or
Friday.
The debt ceiling, which could come up next week, is far more
consequential because it could rattle world markets and lead to
a downgrade of the government's credit rating or to default.
Without Congress' approval, the government will be unable to
borrow money to pay its debts sometime in mid-October, according
to the Treasury Department.
"A government shutdown, and perhaps even more so a failure
to raise the debt limit, could have very serious consequences
for the financial markets and for the economy," Fed chairman Ben
Bernanke warned at a news conference.
In an ominous move, Republicans said they will include in
their temporary spending plan a provision they claim will
prevent a debt default if Congress does not raise the debt limit
on time.
According to lawmakers, the provision is based on a bill
that passed the House in May that allows the government to
borrow money to pay bondholders and retirees if the Washington
hits the debt limit. Most government programs would not be able
to continuing operating, however, under such a scenario.
The idea of directing the U.S. Treasury to prioritize
payments is considered unworkable by the Obama administration.
But it allows Republicans to claim that they did their best to
avoid default.
The usual uncertainty surrounding such showdowns is
compounded this time for both Republicans and Democrats.
Republicans are deeply divided over their tactical approach,
with House Speaker John Boehner unable to control his members
and increasingly portrayed by Tea Party activists as an enemy
for trying to avoid linking the fiscal showdowns to the health
care law. Boehner and other members of the House leadership
tried unsuccessfully to avoid tying the funding and debt ceiling
measures to Obamacare.
At the same time, Obama's relationship with Democrats in
Congress is more frayed following recent disagreements over
Syria and Obama's choice to head the Federal Reserve.
But for the moment, the carefully scripted legislative dance
announced by Boehner Wednesday and racing against the Oct. 1 end
of the 2013 fiscal year, should go like this:
A bill to fund the government temporarily, and thus avoid a
shutdown, may move through the Republican-controlled House this
week. Boehner is trying to round up the votes among his fellow
Republicans to pass a funding bill that will last through Dec.
15. It would keep in place tough spending caps imposed by the
across-the-board cuts known as the "sequester."
Boehner's task will be aided by language embedded in the
bill and demanded by conservatives that would deny money to
implement Obama's healthcare law, known as Obamacare, which next
month begins signing up uninsured people for subsidized
insurance.
The Democratic-held Senate is expected to take the
House-passed bill, strip out the troublesome Obamacare provision
and then send it back to the House for final passage.
To do this, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid will have to
find at least six Republicans to cooperate with the overall
plan. Though they are in lock-step opposition to Obamacare, some
Senate Republicans consider it futile and politically suicidal
to link efforts to kill it to the government funding or
debt-ceiling measures.
If Reid succeeds, and if the right combination of House
Republicans and Democrats join forces to pass the retooled
Senate bill, Congress will have side-stepped government
shutdowns like the ones that roiled Washington in late 1995 and
early 1996.
Then, House Republicans will queue up the second battle over
raising the $16.7 trillion limit on government borrowing -
knowing the Treasury has said it will run out of ways to pay
U.S. bills around mid-October. Past battles over the debt
ceiling have rattled markets far more than threats of government
shutdowns.
Again, Republicans aim to attach to the debt measure a
provision to delay or kill Obamacare, along with other
contentious ideas, such as approving the Keystone oil pipeline
that would run from Canada through the middle of the United
States to the Gulf of Mexico. The Obama administration is
weighing environmental concerns over that long-delayed project.
Both steps are drawing heavy opposition from Democrats.
At a brief news conference following a closed-door meeting
of House Republicans, Boehner warned that this 2013 fight over
the debt limit would be "no different" from his party's efforts
in 2011 to link a debt limit hike to deficit-reduction efforts.
That 2011 battle brought so much uncertainty over the U.S.
government's ability to manage its fiscal affairs that it
resulted in the first-ever downgrade of Washington's
gold-standard credit rating and a months-long swoon in the stock
market.
Obama, meeting with CEOs at the Business Roundtable,
expressed his weariness over yet another set of battles on
spending and borrowing.
He urged the business leaders to "make sure that you are
using your influence in whatever way you can" to put a stop to
the legislative upheavals over the debt limit and government
funding.
BLAMING EACH OTHER
House Republicans, who bridle at the notion that they are
the ones threatening a government shutdown and default, worked
hard on Wednesday to argue to voters that they are not the ones
to blame.
"The president is shutting down the government because he
wants to protect his pet project (Obamacare)," first-term
Republican Representative Luke Messer told Reuters.
Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress reminded reporters of the
financial market gyrations witnessed during the last big
spending and debt fight in mid-2011.
Senator Charles Schumer, the third-ranking Democrat in the
Senate, said the "extreme right wing" of the Republican Party
was threatening a re-run of 2011. "We're closer to a default
than we've ever been before," Schumer argued, saying Republican
conservatives are more entrenched now.
Republican lawmakers and some congressional aides
downplayed the notion that Obama's recent legislative scrapes
have emboldened them to take a hard line in this autumn's fights
over spending levels and allowing more government borrowing.
Instead, they cited a mix of other reasons, including the
unpopularity of Obamacare in their home districts and the
pressure of conservative lobbying groups such as the Club for
Growth, who are pushing for the showdowns.