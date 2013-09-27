U.S. government shutdown looms as lawmakers feud

* Hope remains for last-minute rescue
* Republicans argue with each other in public
* Weekend sessions set by lawmakers
By Richard Cowan and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The U.S. government braced
on Friday for the possibility of a partial shutdown of
operations on Oct. 1 as Congress struggled to pass an emergency
spending bill that Republicans want to use to achieve Tea
Party-backed goals, such as defunding the new healthcare reform
law.
While there was still a chance of averting a shutdown, time
was running out.
The Senate on Friday was on track to pass legislation
keeping the federal government operating beyond midnight Monday.
But doubt remained about how and when it would be received
in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where
Republicans feuded over a plan that would both please Tea Party
conservatives and avert widespread agency shutdowns.
A shutdown would likely to result in up to 800,000 federal
employees being furloughed. Most visible to the public, if past
shutdowns are a guide, are museum closings in Washington that
outrage tourists and attract television cameras, and possible
delays in processing tax filings, for example.
But the government does not grind to a halt.
Large swaths of "essential" activity continue, including
sending out benefit checks and national security-related
operations. Agencies were in the process of determining which
employees would be considered essential and which not.
REPUBLICANS FIGHTING OBAMACARE
"Obamacare," the healthcare reform law set for launch on
Oct. 1, would continue to be implemented, beginning a period of
open enrollment for individuals to purchase insurance.
Concern over fiscal negotiations in Washington sent the
dollar close to a seven-month low and pressured world equities
on Friday.
The impasse has sent the cost of insuring against a U.S.
sovereign default to its highest level in four months
. U.S. stocks fell in early trading on Friday as
worries grew over Washington's gridlock. Concern over fiscal
negotiations sent the dollar close to a seven-month low.
As lawmakers stared down the midnight Monday deadline when
the current fiscal year ends - and government funding along with
it - the Democratic-led Senate was set to deliver on President
Barack Obama's call for an emergency funding bill with no
add-ons, such as defunding the healthcare law.
The House could vote on that measure in an unusual Saturday
session. But all indications were it would tack on a new measure
to that bill, which likely would be rejected by the Senate and
make a shutdown all the more likely.
One House Republican aide, who asked not to be identified,
said leaders were weighing attaching a one-year delay of the
healthcare law to the spending bill, "but that's not set in
stone."
A feel of desperation seeped through the Capitol, even
though many held out hope that a last-minute deal can be struck
to avoid shutting down activities ranging from school lunch
programs for poor children, paying U.S. troops, foreign embassy
operations and some airport security screenings.
"Holy God, you created us for freedom, so keep us from
shackling ourselves with the chains of dysfunction," intoned
Senate Chaplain Barry Black at the opening of Friday's Senate
session.
DEBT CEILING FIGHT LOOMS
Earlier, Republican Senator John McCain blamed members of
his own party for the difficulties in passing legislation to
fund the government beyond Monday. Congress also faces the hard
task of raising the limit on federal borrowing authority, which
Republicans are targeting for controversial add-ons.
Without a debt limit increase by Oct. 17, Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew has warned, the United States would have a difficult
time paying creditors and operating the government.
"We are dividing the Republican Party rather than attacking
Democrats. We are now launching attacks against Republicans ...
so it's very dysfunctional," McCain said on the CBS program
"This Morning."
McCain and a band of other more moderate Republicans are
expected to join in with Democrats later on Friday to pass a
stripped-down bill to fund the government until Nov. 15, giving
Congress more time to come up with a budget measure running
through Sept. 30, 2014, the end of the fiscal year that starts
on Tuesday.
Tea Party conservatives' insistence on using these two
important fiscal bills to advance their small-government agenda
comes as a new Gallup Poll shows the country's patience with
them could be wearing thin, even though there still are a
significant number of supporters.
According to the survey, 22 percent of U.S. adults think of
themselves as supporters of the movement.
That is down 10 points from the apex of Tea Party popularity
in 2010, when they influenced enough elections to return House
control to Republicans.
House Republican leaders early on Friday were either still
undecided on how to handle the unfolding crisis in Washington or
were not giving any clues.
"We're still waiting for the Senate to act," said one House
Republican leadership aide.