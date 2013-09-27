UPDATE 5-Obama urges feuding U.S. Congress to avoid shutdown

* Weekend sessions of Congress set
* Senate bill would operate government for six weeks
* Defiant House Republicans seek one-year Obamacare delay
By Rachelle Younglai and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 President Barack Obama
sternly warned the U.S. Congress on Friday against a government
shutdown on Oct. 1 as lawmakers struggled to pass an emergency
spending bill that Republicans want to use to defund Obama's
healthcare reform law.
While there was still a chance of averting a shutdown, time
was running out as House of Representatives Republicans fought
with each other over the next steps.
"Over the next three days, House Republicans will have to
decide whether to join the Senate and keep the government open
or shut it down because they can't get their way on an issue
that has nothing to do with the deficit," Obama said in a
statement to reporters at the White House.
Earlier on Friday, the Senate, as expected, passed a
straight-forward emergency-funding measure to keep the
government running through Nov. 15. But first, it stripped out
Republican language to end funding for the healthcare law known
as Obamacare.
The House could vote on that measure in an unusual Saturday
or Sunday session. But all indications were that Republicans
would tack on a new measure to that bill, which likely would be
rejected by the Senate and make a shutdown all the more likely.
Hours after Obama spoke, Representative Tom Graves of
Georgia, a conservative Republican, said he and 61 of his
colleagues would seek passage of a one-year delay of Obamacare
as part of an emergency funding bill.
Michael Steel, a spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner,
had no comment on whether Graves' amendment would be the path
Republicans would take this weekend. "We're reviewing our
options and will discuss them with members tomorrow," he said.
Although some government functions like national security
would continue, a shutdown could hit activities ranging from
school lunch programs for poor children and paying U.S. troops
to foreign embassy operations.
Before the Senate passed its bill to keep the lights on in
government buildings, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a
Democrat, said the measure would "send a message to radical
Republicans" that they should climb on board with a simple
extension of federal funding at current levels.
Taunting Boehner, Reid told reporters the Senate bill would
overwhelmingly pass the House "if the speaker had the courage"
to bring it up for a vote.
But Boehner had some political realities to consider.
Representative Richard Hudson, a North Carolina Republican,
said: "I think it would be devastating for the speaker's
support" among Republicans if he went ahead with a bill that
needed a lot of Democratic support to pass because of Republican
opposition.
Meanwhile, business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce, urged Congress to promptly pass the spending bill and
raise the limit on government borrowing.
Concern over fiscal negotiations in Washington sent the
dollar to a 7-1/2-month low and pressured world equities on
Friday.
The impasse has sent the cost of insuring against a U.S.
debt default to its highest since May.
A PARTIAL SHUTDOWN
A shutdown would likely result in up to 800,000 federal
employees being furloughed. The most visible sign to the public,
if past shutdowns are a guide, are museum closings in Washington
that outrage tourists and attract television cameras, and
possible delays in processing tax filings, for example.
But the government does not grind to a halt.
Large swaths of "essential" activity continue, including
benefit checks and national security-related operations.
Government agencies were in the process of determining which
employees would be considered essential and which not.
Obamacare would continue to be implemented, beginning a
period of open enrollment on Tuesday for individuals to purchase
insurance.
Various agencies on Friday began announcing plans for next
week in the event of a shutdown. For example, the Labor
Department said its flow of employment statistics, which are
closely watched by financial markets, would be disrupted.
The key 79-19 vote to end debate on the Senate bill was a
defeat for Tea Party-backed Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who
tried to tie up the Senate all week with demands that government
funds be denied until Obama's healthcare law was put on ice.
Fewer than half of his fellow Republicans supported him.
Cruz, speaking to reporters after the vote, urged the House
to continue fighting to scuttle Obamacare, which he argues will
hurt the U.S. economy.
Indicative of lawmakers' desperation, many mulled the
possibility of passing a bill to keep the government running for
a very short period of time to avert a shutdown and provide more
time to work out a longer-term deal.
Representative Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, a
senior House Republican, told Reuters: "People are talking about
a 10-day CR," a so-called continuing resolution to fund the
government through Oct. 10.
That could put the subsequent temporary funding bill on a
similar timetable to a debt limit increase that Congress must
pass or risk a government default on its loans.
MIDNIGHT MONDAY
As lawmakers stared down the midnight Monday deadline when
the current fiscal year ends - and government funding along with
it - Senate officials worked feverishly to transmit the newly
passed spending bill to the House.
Earlier, Republican Senator John McCain blamed members of
his own party for the difficulties in passing legislation to
fund the government beyond Monday. Congress also faces the hard
task of raising the limit on federal borrowing authority, which
Republicans are targeting for controversial add-ons.
Without a debt limit increase by Oct. 17, Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew has warned, the United States would have a difficult
time paying creditors and operating the government.
"We are dividing the Republican Party rather than attacking
Democrats. We are now launching attacks against Republicans ...
so it's very dysfunctional," McCain said on the CBS program
"This Morning."
Other lawmakers also expressed frustration with their fellow
Republicans' demands to win on Obamacare, even though the
Supreme Court has upheld most of the law.
"There's a lot of exasperation by those of us who want to
move the ball forward and in a rational way," Capito said. "By
rational, I mean trying to achieve the achievable."
Tea Party conservatives' insistence on using these two
important fiscal bills to advance their small-government agenda
comes as a new Gallup Poll shows the country's patience with
them could be wearing thin, even though there still are a
significant number of backers.
According to the poll, 22 percent of U.S. adults think of
themselves as supporters of the movement, down 10 points from
the apex of Tea Party popularity in 2010, when they influenced
enough elections to return House control to Republicans.