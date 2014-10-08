UPDATE 1-U.S. fiscal 2014 budget deficit falls to $486 billion, CBO says

(Adds details on receipts, outlays; in paragraphs 4-12)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Oct 8 The U.S. budget deficit fell
by nearly a third during fiscal 2014 to $486 billion as federal
revenues grew far faster than spending, the Congressional Budget
Office said on Wednesday.
Releasing preliminary estimates of final budget data for the
year ended Sept. 30, the CBO said receipts grew nearly 9 percent
from the previous year to $3.013 trillion, while outlays were up
1.4 percent to $3.499 trillion.
The resulting fiscal 2014 deficit was down about $195
billion from the $680 billion budget gap recorded in fiscal
2013.
The CBO estimated a September budget surplus of $106
billion, up from a $75 billion surplus a year earlier. The U.S.
Treasury Department is expected to report final budget data for
fiscal 2014 by Oct. 17.
The fiscal 2014 deficit is slightly less than a $506 billion
gap that the non-partisan agency forecast in August, when it
predicted that many companies would reduce tax payments due to
uncertainties over tax laws.
The CBO has forecast a $469 billion deficit for fiscal 2015,
which started on Oct. 1. Later in the decade, it expects
deficits to rise again as costs associated with an aging
population mount.
WAGE GROWTH
The fiscal 2014 receipt growth was driven by higher
collections for individual income taxes and payroll taxes, up
$114 billion or 6 percent, as the economy expanded.
"Growth in wages and salaries explains most of the increase
in withheld receipts, but almost one-third of it stemmed from
changes in law," the CBO said, citing an increase in payroll tax
rates that pushed up withholding.
Corporate tax receipts rose $48 billion, or 18 percent,
reflecting profit growth, while receipts from the Federal
Reserve grew $23 billion or 31 percent, due to the increased
size of the central bank's bond portfolio and higher interest
yields.
The CBO said the $44 billion increase in outlays during
fiscal 2014 was fueled by higher spending on low-income
healthcare programs as provisions of President Barack Obama's
health insurance reform law went into effect, including an
expansion of Medicaid and $13 billion for new health insurance
subsides for policies purchased through new exchanges.
Spending on Social Security rose $37 billion, or 5 percent,
while payments from housing finance groups Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac, which are recorded as offsetting
receipts to outlays, were $23 billion less than last year due to
lower one-time payments.
But these higher outlays were offset by a $30 billion drop
in spending by the Defense Department as war costs fell, a $24
billion decline in unemployment benefit checks, and lower
outlays for flood insurance and disaster relief.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey and
Mohammad Zargham)