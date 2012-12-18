White House: changing inflation calculation a 'technical change'

Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
WASHINGTON Dec 18 The White House said on Tuesday that a proposal to change inflation adjustments to Social Security benefits would affect other government programs that use the government's Consumer Price Index as an inflation gauge.
The proposal was part of an effort by President Barack Obama to compromise on deficit reduction issues in the ongoing "fiscal cliff" talks, spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
But he characterized the change, requested by Republicans, as "technical," and said a clause in Obama's fiscal cliff plan would protect the elderly and other vulnerable groups from harsh adjustments to Social Security benefit payments.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.