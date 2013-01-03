HOW TO PLAY IT: Looking past the fiscal cliff rally

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 3 The Standard and Poor's 500
index surged more than 2.5 percent Wednesday, but any rally
could be short-lived with workers facing smaller paychecks and
expected volatility ahead of a debate on the U.S. debt ceiling
debate, fund managers and analysts said.
"It's a relief rally to some degree, and we'll see what
happens when the euphoria goes away next week," said Peter Tuz,
portfolio manager of the $125 million Chase Growth fund
, adding that the deal could have been worse from an
investor's point of view.
Investors should be wary of consumer companies, such as
discount retailers, that cater to lower-end consumers who could
be disproportionately impacted by higher payroll taxes on
workers. They should look instead toward dividend-paying stocks
for stability ahead of talks on raising the U.S. debt ceiling
and at emerging markets with improving economies, analysts said.
Here are some of their strategies for playing the impacts of the
fiscal cliff deal.
PAYROLL TAX BITE
The expiration of the payroll tax cut that was agreed under
the fiscal cliff deal will have a more significant impact on
lower- and middle-income consumers and weigh down select
consumer discretionary stocks, said David Kelly, global chief
strategist at JPMorgan Funds.
A worker who earns $50,000 per year will pay approximately
$1,000 more in federal taxes as Social Security payroll taxes
revert to a 6.2 percent rate from the 4.2 percent rate that has
been in effect for the last two years. All told, these higher
taxes, which apply to income under $113,700, will take
approximately $117 billion out of paychecks this calendar year,
Kelly estimates. He believes that will significantly impact
small-ticket consumer purchases like restaurants, movie theaters
and retail sales.
"A lot of the things that people spend an extra $50 on will
be hit by this," he said.
Tuz, the Chase fund manager, said he sold his positions in
Target, TJ Maxx and Ross Stores in late
December as it became clear that payroll taxes would rise and
affect the lower-middle-income consumer base of these discount
retailers.
But there are silver linings. Kelly said big-ticket items
like cars and homes may not be affected because of pent-up
demand. That's despite the fact that analysts expect 2012 was
the best year for automakers since 2007, while new home sales
are at their highest level since April 2010.
And, although payroll taxes are rising, because the fiscal
cliff deal avoids raising income taxes for individuals earning
less than $400,000, there should be a short-term benefit for
consumer staples companies, said Diane Garnick, chief executive
of Clear Alternatives LLC, an asset management firm specializing
in Behavioral Finance.
With a better tax deal than many analysts predicted,
consumer staples companies could "have their best January
performance in years," she said.
Investors could opt for the $1.1 billion Vanguard Consumer
Staples ETF, which has large stakes in Procter & Gamble
, Coca-Cola and Wal-Mart Stores. The fund,
which costs 14 cents per $100 invested, yields 2.9 percent and
is trading near a 52-week high.
LOOKING AHEAD
With the fiscal cliff averted, both Washington and Wall
Street will soon turn their attention to the debt ceiling,
analysts said. The debt ceiling talks are expected to spur
market volatility, something that will be a boon to the more
stable world of dividend-paying stocks and to emerging market
stocks.
Despite the popularity of dividend stocks in 2012, the
highest-yielding stocks offered the worst returns of the year,
according to Bespoke Investments. That could change in the new
year, said Jeanie Wyatt, the chief investment officer at South
Texas Money Management.
Dividend-paying stocks will also benefit from the fiscal
cliff deal, which prevented a rise in the tax rate on dividends
to as high as 39.6 percent from 15 percent. Instead, the top
rate on dividends will rise only to 20 percent from 15 percent
and only for individuals earning more than $400,000 a year, or
married couples earnings more than $450,000.
Those tax rates continue to give dividend stocks a distinct
tax advantage for most investors, Wyatt said. As a result, she
is buying companies like Kraft Foods Group, in which a
big percentage of returns come from dividend payout rates, she
said. Kraft company yields 4.4 percent, roughly double the yield
of the broad S&P 500 index.
Other investors are looking past the United States entirely.
Michael Gayed, chief investment strategist at Pension Partners,
said the debt ceiling issue will give investors another reason
to look to emerging markets that have stronger fundamentals and
more policy options available.
One option: the $8.5 billion iShares FTSE China 25 index
fund, which is trading near a 52-week high as a result
of improving manufacturing data that suggests that the Chinese
economy is stabilizing. The fund, which costs 74 cents per $100
invested, yields 2.3 percent and has its largest position in
China Mobile Ltd.