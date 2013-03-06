Leaked e-mail leads traders to fear worst from USDA furloughs

| WASHINGTON, March 6
WASHINGTON, March 6 A leaked Agriculture
Department e-mail briefly rattled the U.S. livestock market on
Wednesday as traders treated it as an omen for meat packers due
to budget cuts that could furlough thousands of U.S. meat
inspectors later this year.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has said USDA will cushion
the impact on the meat industry and consumers as much as
possible. Still, there could be brief plant-by-plant shutdowns
and spotty meat shortages, although months in the future.
The memo, from an official at USDA's animal and plant health
agency, was circulated by some Republican lawmakers and viewed
by traders as evidence that the Obama administration wants the
so-called budget sequester to be as disruptive as possible.
USDA funding for the 2013 fiscal year that ends Sept. 30 was
cut by $1.9 billion, or about 5 percent, by the reductions that
took effect on March 1.
Officially, USDA says it is working to minimize the impact
of cuts. "If we can find a way to do something to reduce the
impact of the sequester, we will do it," USDA spokeswoman
Courtney Rowe told Reuters.
Uncertainty over potential meat inspector furloughs is said
to have contributed to weak U.S. cattle and hog markets this
week, although other factors, including selling by large
investment funds and weak demand for pork, have also weighed on
sentiment.
By law, meat plants cannot operate without USDA inspection.
Packers would buy fewer animals and produce less hamburger, pork
and chicken during a furlough. USDA says inspectors would be
furloughed for a total of 11 or 12 days each but the days off
would be non-consecutive and it would try to minimize the impact
on packers and processors.
In the leaked e-mail, dated Monday, a USDA regional wildlife
services manager said budget officials rebuffed his question
about latitude to avoid furloughs and told him "make sure you
are not contradicting what we said the impact would be."
Rowe, the USDA spokeswoman, said the memo showed USDA tried
to be flexible but in this case, the manager raised an idea that
had already been counted toward budget savings.