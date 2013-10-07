Lockheed reduces number of furloughed workers

WASHINGTON Oct 7 Lockheed Martin Corp,
the No. 1 U.S. government contractor and the Pentagon's biggest
supplier, on Monday scaled back the number of its workers facing
furloughs after Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel recalled most
civilian defense employees.
Lockheed said about 2,400 of its workers would still be
unable to return to work because the government facilities where
they work are closed due to the U.S. government shutdown, or the
company had received a stop-work order on their program.
Of the 2,400 affected Lockheed workers in 27 states, about
2,100 worked on programs for civilian agencies, with the
remainder working on military programs, the company said, noting
that most of the workers were based in Washington.
Lockheed, which provides information technology services for
many government agencies in addition to building fighter jets
and coastal warships, had announced on Friday that it would
furlough about 3,000 workers on Monday because of the shutdown.
{ID:nL4N0HU2VI]
Monday's announcement reduced that number by 20 percent.
"Lockheed Martin will work closely with our customers to
support the return of (Defense Contract Management Agency)
inspectors, and other (Department of Defense) civilian
customers, as they resume their important work on many of our
programs," said Lockheed spokesman Gordon Johndroe.
"We continue to urge Congress and the Administration to come
to an agreement that funds the government as soon as possible,"
he said.