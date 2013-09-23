U.S. Senate Republican McConnell won't block funding bill-aides

BRIEF-Toyota announces $1.33 bln investment in Kentucky plant
* Announces record $1.33 billion investment in kentucky plant
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will not back an effort by members of his own party to block a bill that would avert a government shutdown next week, his office said on Monday.
In a brief statement, his office said McConnell supports the House-passed measure, which would also defund Obamacare. Republicans led by Ted Cruz of Texas vow to try to block the bill unless there are assurances that Democrats will not remove the defunding provision.
* Announces record $1.33 billion investment in kentucky plant
* Expects to return approximately $30 million to stockholders over next 12 months
* Trimble to offer complete end-to-end ecosystem for forestry supply chain management with acquisition of BOS Forestry