U.S. Senate Republican McConnell won't block funding bill-aides

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will not back an effort by members of his own party to block a bill that would avert a government shutdown next week, his office said on Monday.

In a brief statement, his office said McConnell supports the House-passed measure, which would also defund Obamacare. Republicans led by Ted Cruz of Texas vow to try to block the bill unless there are assurances that Democrats will not remove the defunding provision.
