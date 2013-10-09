UPDATE 1-Mexico urges U.S. to reach deal on raising debt ceiling

MEXICO CITY Oct 8 Mexico's finance minister
urged the United States on Tuesday to reach an agreement on
raising its debt ceiling, saying a failure to do so could
seriously damage financial markets and the global economy.
"(This) has the potential to enormously affect financial
markets and therefore not just the United States' economy but
also the economies of the rest of the world," Finance Minister
Luis Videgaray told Mexican radio.
"It's an event that could be so serious that I think we all
trust that the lawmakers and the executive of the United States
will find the means to reach an agreement," he added.
The U.S. Congress has so far failed to strike a deal to
raise the government's borrowing cap, which is set to expire on
Oct. 17. Treasury officials have said hitting that limit and
defaulting on government obligations could cause lasting harm to
the United States' international reputation.
Markets have been roiled and the dollar is near its recent
eight-month low against other major currencies as U.S. lawmakers
struggle to find a solution to both the debt ceiling and the
government shutdown, now in its second week.
U.S. President Barack Obama has said a default on the
country's debts could have a major negative impact on the U.S.
and world economies.
The United States is Mexico's top trading partner, the
destination of about 80 percent of Mexican exports.