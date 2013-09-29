U.S. House passes military pay bill tied to government shutdown

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Members of the U.S. military
would continue to be paid in the event of a government shutdown
under a bill passed on Sunday by the Republican-led House of
Representatives.
House Republicans drafted the measure as part of a threat to
shut down the government this week unless implementation of
President Barack Obama's landmark 2010 healthcare law was
delayed for a year.
Democrats backed the bill but complained that it ignores the
value of other federal workers who would be laid off in case of
a government shutdown.
The House passed the military pay bill unanimously.