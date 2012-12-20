Non-partisan study: Boehner's 'Plan B' cuts millionaire taxes

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 19 The latest Republican offer
to resolve the U.S. "fiscal cliff" standoff keeps tax rates low
for households making less than $1 million a year, but
millionaires get the benefit of lower taxes too, according to a
non-partisan study released on Wednesday.
The analysis by the Tax Policy Center found that Republican
House Speaker John Boehner's so-called Plan B provides an
average tax cut of about $108,000 for households making more
than $1 million, when compared to the rates this group would
face if the country went over the cliff.
Taxpayers earning between $50,000 and $75,000 a year get an
average tax cut of about $1,400, according to the analysis.
The reason is that tax rates are imposed on a marginal
basis. A taxpayer making $1.1 million, for example, would only
pay the higher rate on $100,000 of their income, enjoying the
same break as lower earners on income below the million-dollar
level.
The Republican proposal, which is set for a vote on
Thursday, extends the lower tax rates on household income below
$1 million.
Income above the $1 million threshold would be taxed at a
39.6 percent tax rate, up from the current top rate of 35
percent.
Boehner and President Barack Obama are locked in a standoff
to avert some $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts
looming at year's end, known as the fiscal cliff.
Obama's latest offer would extend the lower tax rates on
household income below $400,000 a year, raising top rates to
39.6 percent on income above that level.