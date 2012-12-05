Obama says Republican proposals would put nonprofits at risk

* Charities could be hit by Republican tax plan-White House
* Obama aides meet with executives of largest nonprofits
* Closing loopholes, deductions nets no more than $400 bln -
Obama
By Mark Felsenthal and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Dec 4 President Barack Obama warned
on Tuesday that Republican tax proposals could threaten the
collapse of hospitals and universities benefiting from
charitable deductions.
"There's been a lot of talk that somehow we can raise $800
billion or $1 trillion worth of revenue just by closing
loopholes and deductions," Obama said in a Bloomberg TV
interview. "The only way to do that would be if you completely
eliminated, for example, charitable deductions."
Senior administration officials met with representatives of
the largest charities in the country at the White House Tuesday
to press their case, a White House official said.
The president and congressional Republicans are clashing
over how to prevent so-called fiscal cliff year-end tax
increases and spending cuts that analysts say could throw the
economy into a recession. The two sides are deadlocked over
Obama's insistence that tax cuts enacted under former President
George W. Bush expire for the wealthiest 2 percent of Americans.
Republicans oppose any increase in tax rates, but have said
they are willing to agree to $800 billion in additional revenues
to help ease a massive budget deficit that both sides want to
see tamed.
However, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner's
proposal would lower tax rates, not raise them, and rely instead
on closing loopholes and eliminating deductions.
Obama said on Tuesday he believes that no more than $300
billion to $400 billion in additional revenue can be raised
through closing loopholes and cutting deductions.
The president and his aides argued that raising revenues
solely by closing loopholes and eliminating deductions could cut
deeply into programs that benefit the middle class, such as the
mortgage interest tax deduction, and could have a devastating
impact on organizations that depend on donations.
"If you eliminated charitable deductions, that means every
hospital and university and not-for-profit agency across the
country would suddenly find themselves on the verge of
collapse," Obama said.
White House Chief of Staff Jack Lew, senior adviser Valerie
Jarrett, Domestic Policy Council Director Cecilia Munoz and
National Economic Council Director Gene Sperling met with
non-profit and charity leaders, the official said.
The attendees included American Red Cross chief executive
Gail McGovern, United Way Worldwide U.S. President Stacey
Stewart, and Catholic Charities USA President the Reverend Larry
Snyder. Together, those three organizations draw more than $6
billion in contributions annually.