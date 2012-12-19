US anti-tax activist Norquist blesses Boehner's fiscal cliff plan

UPDATE 3-Gol shares jump as airline narrows quarterly loss by 97 pct
* Financial expenses fall 77 pct to 163.6 mln reais (Adds management comments throughout)
WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. anti-tax activist Grover Norquist on Wednesday gave his blessing to House Speaker John Boehner's backup "fiscal-cliff" plan, saying it would adhere to lawmakers' pledge not to increase taxes.
Norquist's action will likely help Boehner win House passage of the measure on Thursday despite a White House's threat to veto it. Boehner's backup bill, "Plan B," would shield more than 98 percent of Americans from a tax hike. But it would still permit a tax increase for those earning more than $1 million to automatically kick in, as scheduled, on Jan. 1.
* Financial expenses fall 77 pct to 163.6 mln reais (Adds management comments throughout)
* Spectra Energy reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
TORONTO, Feb 17 General Motors Co must restore hundreds of jobs being cut at a profitable southern Ontario assembly plant or risk failing to reach a new contract with the factory's workers this fall, the president of Canada's largest auto workers union said on Friday.