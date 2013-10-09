UPDATE 1-U.S. nuclear agency to shut; reactor report not available

HOUSTON Oct 9 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission will shut down on Thursday because the agency has
depleted its carryover funds, the chairman said in a blog.
Resident inspectors at the nation's 100 nuclear reactors in
31 states will remain in place to address immediate safety and
security issues, but the agency's daily reactor status report
will not be available, said NRC Chairman Allison Macfarlane.
The shutdown of the U.S. government has entered a second
week as Congress and the Obama administration appear no closer
to finding a resolution.
"Despite our best hopes, the NRC on Thursday will be joining
the rest of the federal government in shutting down due to a
lapse in appropriations," Macfarlane said.
The NRC website will not be updated until the full staff
returns to work, she said, meaning that the agency's daily
reactor status and event report will not be available.
The NRC plant status report is widely followed by power and
natural gas traders as lost nuclear output is often replaced by
gas-fired generation. Nuclear plants produce about 20 percent of
the nation's electricity.
Macfarlane said the NRC staff deserved credit for continuing
to work since Oct. 1 "under very challenging circumstances."
The agency will suspend activity related to non-emergency
reactor licensing, reactor license renewal amendments, emergency
exercises and design certification reviews.
Also suspended will be routine licensing and inspection of
nuclear materials and waste licensees and rule making involving
waste confidence.
The agency has canceled more than two dozen meetings it had
scheduled this month on a variety of topics due to the shutdown.
The NRC inspector general's office will operate during the
shutdown.
"We are mindful of the impact the shutdown will have on the
public, our licensees, our staff and contractors and others who
count on us," Macfarlane said. "We hope this interruption is as
brief as possible and we look forward to being back at our
desks, hard at work, doing what we do best here at the NRC in
service to the nation."
Exelon Corp, Entergy Corp and Duke Energy
are the nation's largest operators of nuclear reactors.
Meanwhile, Southern Co is working to build two new
reactors in Georgia; and Scana Corp is building two new
reactors in South Carolina.