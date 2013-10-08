Obama: China benefits from missed trip, U.S. credibility suffers

* Obama: "I'm sure Chinese don't mind I'm not there"
* U.S. hopes to seal Trans-Pacific trade pact by year-end
* Obama sees no lasting damage if budget solution reached
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Oct 8 President Barack Obama said on
Tuesday that China had probably taken advantage of his absence
from a summit in Asia this week and he warned that the
government shutdown and fiscal debate were hurting U.S.
credibility abroad.
Obama last week canceled a trip to Indonesia and Brunei,
opting to stay home and manage the U.S. government shutdown
instead of joining other world leaders at international summits
being held there.
A week after the shutdown started, Republicans and Democrats
are still at an impasse over how to reopen the government and
raise the U.S. debt ceiling before an Oct. 17 deadline.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Obama said he should have
been able to make the trip to help advance a trade agreement and
present a counterweight to China.
"I'm sure the Chinese don't mind that I'm not there right
now," he said. "There are areas where we have differences and
they can present their point of view and not get as much push
back as if I were there."
Obama's cancellation of the trip, which was also to include
stops in Malaysia and the Philippines, has raised doubts about
his administration's vaunted pivot to Asia, which was aimed at
reinvigoration U.S. military and economic influence in the
region while balancing a rising Beijing.
Secretary of State John Kerry attended in Obama's place.
Chinese President Xi Jin ping was in Indonesia announcing a
raft of trade deals worth $30 billion when U.S. officials
announced Obama would be a no-show.
Obama had hoped to advance talks for a trade pact known as
the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TOP, during the Asia trip.
Talks over the pact involve 12 nations and aim to establish a
free-trade bloc that would stretch from Vietnam to Chile to
Japan.
The United States expressed hope on Tuesday it could seal
the pact by the end of the year despite resistance from some
countries and Obama's absence from the regional summit.
"It didn't help that I wasn't there to make sure that we
went ahead and closed a trade deal that would open up markets
and create jobs for the United States, and make sure that
countries were trading fairly with us in the most dynamic,
fastest-growing market in the world," Obama said at the White
House. "I should have been there."
'NOT SHOWING UP TO MY OWN PARTY'
Obama attends summits around the world every year, and U.S.
officials prepare for them for weeks. The president's emphasis
on attending regional summits in Asia was designed to put muscle
behind his promise the United States would remain a Pacific
power.
"The irony is our teams probably do more to organize a lot
of these multilateral forums and set the agenda than anybody. I
mean, we end up being engaged much more than China, for example,
in setting the agenda and moving this stuff forward," Obama
said.
"It's almost like me ... not showing up to my own party. I
think it creates a sense of concern on the part of other
leaders."
Since 2011, China has consolidated its position as the
largest trade partner with most Asian countries.
It is also the top holder of U.S. debt, adding further
pressure to the United States to avoid a default.
Obama sought to assure international partners that the
United States would pay its bills and service its debt, but he
cautioned that the ability to raise the U.S. borrowing limit lay
in the hands of the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives and its leader, John Boehner.
Obama lamented the fact that repeated budget crises in the
United States were hurting its reputation abroad.
"Whenever we do these things, it hurts our credibility
around the world. It makes it look like we don't have our act
together. And that's not something we should welcome," he said.
"If we deal with this the way we should, then folks around
the world will attribute this to the usual messy process of
American democracy, but it doesn't do lasting damage."