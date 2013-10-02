版本:
Obama meets with heads of big banks on shutdown, debt limit

WASHINGTON Oct 2 President Barack Obama was scheduled to meet on Wednesday with top bank chief executives to discuss the government shutdown and the looming deadline to raise the nation's debt limit, the White House said.

Bank chiefs included Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs, Michael Corbat of Citigroup, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Brian Moynihan of Bank of America.
