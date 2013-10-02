版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 3日 星期四 07:05 BJT

Republican Speaker Boehner says Obama refused to negotiate in White House meeting

WASHINGTON Oct 2 House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner emerged from White House talks on Wednesday to say that President Barack Obama again refused to negotiate with them to end a government shutdown.

After more than an hour of talks between Obama and congressional leaders, the top Republican in Washington told reporters it was a polite conversation, but essentially made no progress.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐