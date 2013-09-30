版本:
Obama calls congressional leaders as shutdown deadline draws closer

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 President Barack Obama placed separate calls to congressional leaders on Monday evening as a deadline for a government shutdown drew closer, a White House official said.

Obama called Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, the official said.
