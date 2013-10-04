UPDATE 3-Obama cancels Asia tour over shutdown; raises questions on U.S. pivot

By Steve Holland and James Pomfret
WASHINGTON/NUSA DUA, Indonesia Oct 4 President
Barack Obama called off plans to visit Asia and attend two
summits because of the U.S. government shutdown, raising
questions about the strategic "pivot" to the region that he
announced just two years ago.
Obama had planned to depart on Saturday for a four-nation,
week-long trip. He cancelled visits to Malaysia and the
Philippines earlier this week because of his budget struggle in
the U.S. Congress and said late on Thursday he would not attend
the regional summits in Indonesia and Brunei.
The political standoff over the U.S. budget has shut down
non-essential government services and appeared likely to drag on
for another week or longer. Another crisis looms in two weeks
when lawmakers must decide whether to increase the U.S.
government's $16.7 trillion debt borrowing limit.
"The president made this decision based on the difficulty in
moving forward with foreign travel in the face of a shutdown,
and his determination to continue pressing his case that
Republicans should immediately allow a vote to reopen the
government," the White House said.
Obama was scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir
Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe, among other leaders, at the summits.
Two of his main aims would have been to discuss the Syria
crisis with Putin and to hold talks on a maritime code of
conduct for disputed territories in the oil- and gas-rich South
China Sea.
"We are disappointed," said Indonesian Information Minister
Tifatul Sembiring on the island of Bali, host of the
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit from Sunday.
"I think the summit will go on, there is a long-term plan.
(But) without Obama, you can imagine how disappointed we are. We
could hardly imagine he wouldn't come."
Obama was also scheduled to attend the East Asia Summit,
organised by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN),
in Brunei next week.
Xi, who was on a visit to Malaysia on Friday, did not
comment on Obama's decision. But analysts said the no-show by
the U.S. president would work to China's advantage.
"While his decision is perfectly understandable, it projects
a poor image of America as a country that is politically
dysfunctional and on the verge of another economic crisis," said
Ian Storey, senior fellow at Singapore's Institute of Southeast
Asian Studies.
"Meanwhile, cash-rich and self-confident China will have the
floor to itself."
Obama twice postponed visits to Indonesia and Australia in
2010, because of a health reform bill and then because of the
Gulf of Mexico oil spill. He was absent from the APEC meeting
last year in Vladivostok, Russia because of a Democratic Party
convention.
SEVERE DILEMMA
In Tokyo, Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga,
said Abe would attend the summits as planned.
"This is a domestic problem of the United States," he said.
"We hope the (Obama) administration and Congress negotiate
earnestly to solve the problem as early as possible, so that the
problem won't be affecting various issues."
Storey said the latest domestic crisis was posing a severe
dilemma for Obama, since it clashed with a cherished foreign
policy objective. At the APEC and East Asia Summits two years
ago, Obama announced the U.S. strategic pivot, or rebalancing,
toward Asia, which was seen as a reaction to the growing clout
of China.
"On the one hand he needs to be in Asia to demonstrate
America's commitment to the region and especially to the
ASEAN-led regional security architecture that has been one of
the central planks of his administration's Asia policy," said
Storey.
"But with government employees on unpaid leave, Obama cannot
afford to leave Washington and be seen hob-nobbing with world
leaders on a tropical island."
The Washington stalemate has idled hundreds of thousands of
federal government workers and comes two weeks before Washington
faces an even more crucial deadline - raising the U.S. debt
limit so the United States can pay its bills. A bitter debate
rages over that issue as well and if left unresolved could
result in a U.S. debt default.
Denis Blair, the former commander of U.S. forces in the
Pacific region, said not too much should be read into Obama's
decision to call off the tour.
"I would read nothing more into the postponement of
President Obama's trip than that he has to stay on and take care
of this (crisis)," he told reporters in Manila.
"I'm very confident that he will reschedule and frankly it
will be a better visit if he's not on the phone having to call
back home to get reports on the latest development there."
Secretary of State John Kerry will lead delegations to both
summits in place of Obama. Kerry will also go to Malaysia and
the Philippines.
Obama phoned both President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and the
Sultan of Brunei to inform them of his decision, the White House
said.
Obama looks forward to working with Asian allies and
returning to the region at a later date, the White House said.