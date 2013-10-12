版本:
2013年 10月 13日

Obama to meet Senate Democratic leadership on Saturday on fiscal impasse

WASHINGTON Oct 12 President Barack Obama will meet Senate Democratic leaders at the White House on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. EDT (1915 GMT) to discuss the fiscal impasse, the White House said.
