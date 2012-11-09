Obama says open to compromise in talks on fiscal cliff

WASHINGTON Nov 9 President Barack Obama on
Friday invited congressional leaders to the White House to start
negotiating a deal to prevent sharp tax hikes and spending cuts
from going into effect at the end of the year and said he was
"open to compromise."
"I'm open to new ideas," he said in his first White House
appearance since defeating Republican Mitt Romney in Tuesday's
election. "I'm committed to solving our fiscal challenges, but I
refuse to accept any approach that isn't balanced." He again
pushed for higher taxes for wealthier Americans.
If Congress and the administration don't act, the abrupt
fiscal tightening would tip the weak economy into recession,
analysts have said. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office
said this week unemployment could rise above 9 percent year if
nothing is done to avert the so-called fiscal cliff.