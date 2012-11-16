Obama says resolving fiscal cliff is urgent business

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
WASHINGTON Nov 16 President Barack Obama said he and congressional leaders must quickly get down to work to avert automatic year-end tax hikes and spending cuts as he sat down for talks with lawmakers on Friday.
"I think we're all aware that we have some urgent business to do," the president told reporters.
"We've got to make sure that taxes don't go up on middle class families, that our economy remains strong, that we're creating jobs, and that's an agenda that Democrats and Republicans and independents, people all across the country share," he said.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.