Obama says hopes for deficit reduction framework by Christmas

WASHINGTON Nov 28 President Barack Obama said
on Wednesday he hopes he and Congress can reach agreement to
avoid the looming "fiscal cliff" and shrink the budget deficit
before Christmas, and urged supporters to press lawmakers to
agree to a deal.
"Our ultimate goal is an agreement that gets our long term
deficit under control in a way that is fair and balanced," he
said at the White House.
"I believe that both parties can agree on a framework that
does that in the coming weeks. In fact, my hope is to get this
done before Christmas," Obama said.