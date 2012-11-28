UPDATE 2-Obama says hopes for deficit deal by Christmas

* Obama steps up public relations campaign for tax
compromise
* Says deal on taxes would set stage for deficit reduction
* White House urges supporters to use Twitter to lobby
lawmakers
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Nov 28 President Barack Obama said
on Wednesday he hoped to reach an agreement with Congress before
Christmas to avoid the looming "fiscal cliff" and shrink the
budget deficit, and ramped up efforts to rally the public to
press Republicans for action.
Obama encouraged Americans to use Twitter - with the hashtag
#My2K - and other social media to swamp their lawmakers with
requests to act quickly to keep their tax rates low.
"Our ultimate goal is an agreement that gets our long-term
deficit under control in a way that is fair and balanced," he
said at the White House.
"I believe that both parties can agree on a framework that
does that in the coming weeks. In fact, my hope is to get this
done before Christmas," Obama said.
The president and congressional Republicans are negotiating
how to avoid steep automatic tax hikes and deep spending cuts
that will kick in soon unless they can reach a deal to avoid
them. Obama, fresh from a successful re-election effort in which
he campaigned heavily on raising taxes on the wealthy, has
launched an aggressive public relations campaign to support his
approach.
On Wednesday, he spoke to an audience of "middle class
Americans" who he said would have roughly $2,000 less to spend
if Congress fails to extend middle class tax rates that will
automatically rise unless lawmakers act.
He went a step farther at a cabinet meeting later in the
day, saying the tax rise would hurt the world economy.
While congressional Republicans have been willing to agree
to increased revenues to achieve a broader deal to cut
government red ink, they have generally been opposed to any tax
rate increases. However, in recent days, some have indicated a
willingness to agree to higher rates.
Obama noted that some of the resistance to his proposal is
wavering.
"I'm glad to see - if you've been reading the papers lately
- that more and more Republicans in Congress seem to be agreeing
with this idea that we should have a balanced approach," he
said.
For their part, Republican leaders are seeking to cut
spending on social safety net programs, in particular the
Medicare program that provides health insurance for the elderly,
which they say is the key reason for yawning deficits.
The president said on Wednesday that a deal on taxes could
lay the foundation for a broader deal.
"Now is the time for us to work on what we all agree to,
which is let's keep middle-class taxes low," he said. "And if we
get this part of it right, then a lot of the other issues
surrounding deficit reduction in a fair and balanced and
responsible way are going to be a whole lot easier."
The president called on his backers to pressure Congress
both by traditional means and through social media. The White
House has encouraged supporters to tweet how roughly $2,000 less
in disposable income would hurt their spending.
"Do what it takes to communicate a sense of urgency. We
don't have a lot of time here," Obama said.
The White House has used Twitter campaigns in the past to
get the public to pressure Congress to lower student loan
interest rates (#dontdoublemyrate) and on extending the payroll
tax cut (#40dollars).
As part of his public relations campaign, Obama is due to
meet with corporate executives at the White House later on
Wednesday and to visit a toy manufacturer near Philadelphia on
Friday.