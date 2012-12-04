Obama says Republican fiscal cliff plan out of balance-BBG TV

BRIEF-Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan
WASHINGTON Dec 4 President Barack Obama rejected a Republican proposal to resolve a looming fiscal crisis on Tuesday as "still out of balance" and said any deal must include a rise in income tax rates on the wealthiest Americans.
Obama told Bloomberg Television that the Republicans' reliance on eliminating tax deductions instead of letting taxes rise on Americans making more than $250,000 a year would not raise enough money to fund the government.
Obama pledged to work with House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, to go after what he called excessive healthcare costs in the budget but that a deal was not possible without raising tax rates on the wealthy.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan
March 2 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a higher adjusted profit for 2017 from its core engineering and construction business.
* Almonty Industries has announced today that it entered into a fixed price contract for majority of production at its Los Santos mine in Spain