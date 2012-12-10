版本:
2012年 12月 11日

Lines of communication with Congress still open, White House says

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Dec 10 President Barack Obama, who met with House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Sunday, believes he can reach a deal with congressional Republicans on resolving year-end "fiscal cliff" issues and negotiations continue, the White House said on Monday.

"Lines of communication remain open," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters traveling with the president to Michigan. Carney declined to provide further details about the talks on Sunday.

"The president does believe that we can reach an agreement," he said. "We, broadly speaking, continue to engage in this process with important players and stakeholders."

