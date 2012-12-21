Obama pledges to work with Congress to avoid fiscal cliff

WASHINGTON Dec 20 Following the collapse of congressional Republicans' "Plan B" tax cut bill, the White House pledged on Thursday to work with Congress to avoid year-end "fiscal cliff" tax hikes and spending cuts and said President Barack Obama is hopeful a deal can be reached quickly.

"The president will work with Congress to get this done and we are hopeful that we will be able to find a bipartisan solution quickly that protects the middle class and our economy," White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.