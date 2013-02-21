UPDATE 2-Obama turns to local TV to press Republicans to avert cuts

* Speaks to eight TV anchors from across America
By Roberta Rampton and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Feb 20 President Barack Obama turned
to local television stations across the United States on
Wednesday to increase public pressure on congressional
Republicans to avert $85 billion in budget cuts set to begin in
nine days.
Obama scheduled five-minute interviews with television
stations in eight media markets, most of which have a strong
military presence, on a day when the Pentagon described its
plans for laying off some 800,000 civilian employees for 22 days
to save money.
In the interviews, reporters referred to forecasts of
potential job losses in their states: 12,000 jobs in Maryland
and 60,000 jobs in Massachusetts, for example.
"What I say to them is that there's no reason they should be
furloughed, there's no reason they should lose their jobs or be
laid off. This is a problem Congress can solve," Obama said in
an interview with Baltimore CBS affiliate WJZ.
The interviews are part of an administration strategy to lay
blame for the job losses on Republicans, who control the House
of Representatives and are insisting on deeper spending cuts to
reduce the $16 trillion national debt.
Unless Obama and Republicans reach a deal, about $85 billion
in across-the-board spending cuts will kick in at the beginning
of March and continue through Sept. 30 as part of a decade-long
$1.2 trillion budget savings plan agreed to by policymakers in
2011.
Not even White House operations will be spared, an
administration official said. "We anticipate significant
disruption to our operations and mission, which could include
furloughs," said the official.
OBAMA TAKES HEAT ON JETS
Obama has said he wants Congress to end tax loopholes
enjoyed mainly by the wealthy to buy lawmakers enough time to
pass a budget, such as a tax break for corporate jet owners.
But he was taken to task for the rhetoric on corporate jets
in an interview with ABC affiliate KAKE in Wichita, Kansas, home
to thousands of aviation manufacturing jobs at plants owned by
Learjet-maker Bombardier, Spirit AeroSystems,
and privately held Cessna.
"We want to give more tax breaks to all the aviation
companies in Kansas, so that they are hiring here and producing
here," Obama said, arguing that the existing tax break for jet
owners doesn't spur sales.
"The reason people buy corporate jets is its extremely
convenient and they can afford it. And they don't need an extra
tax break," he said.
Obama also talked to local TV news anchors in Boston,
Oklahoma City, San Francisco, Honolulu, San Antonio and
Charleston, South Carolina.
Congress is not in session this week and is not expected to
reach a deal by the March 1 deadline. Instead, lawmakers will
work on a deal to fund government agencies later in the month.
The battle over "sequestration" - the name for the automatic
spending cuts - is the latest in a series of fights between
Obama and Republicans over the nation's deficit.
Obama has also tried to lay the groundwork for a broader
economic strategy and argued the government should invest in
infrastructure and manufacturing to help address a stubbornly
high unemployment rate.