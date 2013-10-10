Obama willing to look at House Republicans' debt proposal -White House

WASHINGTON Oct 10 President Barack Obama is
willing to look at a proposal by congressional Republicans to
extend the debt ceiling for six weeks but insists that lawmakers
end the 10-day government shutdown as well, a White House
official said on Thursday.
The White House did not reject outright, but reacted
cautiously, to a plan that House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner presented to fellow House Republicans ahead of a meeting
they were to hold with Obama on Thursday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, insisted
Obama would not agree to negotiations over the debt limit, a
primary goal of conservative House Republicans.
"While we are willing to look at any proposal Congress puts
forward to end these manufactured crises, we will not allow a
faction of the Republicans in the House to hold the economy
hostage to its extraneous and extreme political demands," the
official said. "Congress needs to pass a clean debt limit
increase and a funding bill to reopen the government."