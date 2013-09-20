UPDATE 1-Obama sharply criticizes Republicans in new budget clashes

By Roberta Rampton
LIBERTY, Mo., Sept 20 President Barack Obama
warned Republicans in Congress on Friday to quickly resolve two
festering budget issues or risk a government shutdown and a debt
default that would send the U.S. economy into a tailspin.
"Just do your job," Obama said in a speech in which he
offered his sharpest criticism to date of Republican attempts to
gut funding for his signature health care law as part of any
agreement on the budget or debt limit extension.
Washington faces two looming deadlines, with Obama and his
Democrats and Republicans far apart on a solution. The
government runs out of money on Sept. 30 unless Congress
approves a new spending law and will be unable to pay its bills
by mid-October if the debt limit is not increased.
At a Ford automotive plant in the Kansas City suburb of
Liberty, Obama said the U.S. recovery from recession would be at
risk should the debt limit not be extended. And if no budget
bill is passed by Sept. 30, the government will shut down,
idling hundreds of thousands of public employees.
If the United States is unable to pay its bills, said Obama,
"We're deadbeats."
He offered withering criticism to a faction of conservatives
in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives who are
adamant about trying to cut funding for the healthcare law.
Referring to a comment from North Carolina Republican
Senator Richard Burr that trying to defund the healthcare law
was "the dumbest idea I'd ever heard of," Obama said he agreed
with the statement.
"This is not a deadbeat nation. We don't run out on our
tab," said Obama, vowing he would not negotiate over the "full
faith and credit of the United States."
While Obama and Republicans ridicule each other, so far
there has been little in the way of substantive negotiations
aimed at resolving the budget snafu.
"Be the guy who's doing your job. No obstruction. No games.
No holding the economy hostage if you don't get 100 percent of
what you want," he said.
Obama toured a factory at Liberty, Missouri, where Ford is
boosting its workforce by more than 80 percent. The company has
added 900 people to help build the popular F-150 pickup truck,
and will add more than 1,000 jobs over the next year building a
new line of vans.