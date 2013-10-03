Obama blames Republican 'obsession' for government shutdown

ROCKVILLE, Maryland Oct 3 President Barack
Obama blamed congressional Republicans for the government
shutdown on Thursday, saying the budget stalemate is caused by
their "obsession" with hobbling his healthcare plan and the sway
of Tea Party-backed conservatives over party leaders.
"This whole thing is about one thing, the Republican
obsession with the Affordable Care Act. That seems to be the
only thing that unites the Republican Party right now," he said.
Obama called for a straight up-or-down vote to reopon
government but said House of Representatives Republican leaders
are intimidated by the most conservative members of their
caucus.