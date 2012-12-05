版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 00:33 BJT

Obama sees fiscal deal in a week if Republicans move on taxes

WASHINGTON Dec 5 President Barack Obama told business leaders on Wednesday that a "fiscal cliff" deal was possible within about a week if Republicans acknowledged the need to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

Obama, speaking to the Business Roundtable group of chief executives, warned congressional Republicans against following a strategy of threatening not to raise the debt ceiling in order to get concessions from the White House.

"I will not play that game," he said.

Obama also said the global economy was soft and Europe would be "in the doldrums for quite some time."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐