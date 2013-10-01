Obama blames government shutdown on 'ideological crusade'

WASHINGTON Oct 1 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday blamed Republicans for an "ideological crusade" aimed at
his healthcare program and urged lawmakers to vote to keep
government operations running without conditions.
"They've shut down the government over an ideological
crusade to deny affordable health insurance to millions of
Americans," he said in remarks in the White House Rose Garden.
"Many Representatives have made it clear that had they been
allowed by Speaker (John) Boehner to take a simple up or down
vote on keeping government open with no strings attached, enough
votes from both parties would have kept the American people's
government open and operating," he said.