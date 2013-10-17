版本:
2013年 10月 17日 星期四 23:25 BJT

After fiscal crisis, Obama calls for talks on budget, immigration, farm bill

WASHINGTON Oct 17 President Barack Obama said on Thursday that "Americans are completely fed up with Washington" a day after the latest fiscal impasse was narrowly averted and called for talks with Congress on the budget, immigration and farm legislation.

Hours after he signed into law a hastily arranged bill to end a 16-day government shutdown and head off a debt default, Obama said events over the last two weeks had inflicted "completely unnecessary" damage on the U.S. economy.
