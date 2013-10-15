版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 16日 星期三 07:45 BJT

Obama to meet with Treasury Secretary Lew on Wednesday

WASHINGTON Oct 15 President Barack Obama will meet Treasury Secretary Jack Lew at the White House on Wednesday, the White House said, as the clock ticked down to a debt deadline with no clear solution in sight.

Lew is due to meet with the president at 2:25 p.m. (1825 GMT). Lew has said the United States will run out of borrowing authority on Thursday, leading to a debt default, if Congress does not raise the $16.7 trillion U.S. debt limit.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐