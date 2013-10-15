Obama to meet with Treasury Secretary Lew on Wednesday

BRIEF-Inventure Foods reports Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.20
* Inventure Foods reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
WASHINGTON Oct 15 President Barack Obama will meet Treasury Secretary Jack Lew at the White House on Wednesday, the White House said, as the clock ticked down to a debt deadline with no clear solution in sight.
Lew is due to meet with the president at 2:25 p.m. (1825 GMT). Lew has said the United States will run out of borrowing authority on Thursday, leading to a debt default, if Congress does not raise the $16.7 trillion U.S. debt limit.
* Inventure Foods reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
NEW DELHI, March 30 India's reaction to an Amazon.com website selling doormats resembling the country's flag involved an unprecedented public and private offensive against the U.S. company by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, a document shows.
* Novozymes and Boehringer Ingelheim announce strategic collaboration in probiotics for poultry hatcheries