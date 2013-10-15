Obama to meet with Treasury Secretary Lew on Wednesday

WASHINGTON Oct 15 President Barack Obama will meet Treasury Secretary Jack Lew at the White House on Wednesday, the White House said, as the clock ticked down to a debt deadline with no clear solution in sight.

Lew is due to meet with the president at 2:25 p.m. (1825 GMT). Lew has said the United States will run out of borrowing authority on Thursday, leading to a debt default, if Congress does not raise the $16.7 trillion U.S. debt limit.