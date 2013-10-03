UPDATE 1-Obama tells congressional leaders he won't negotiate on shutdown, debt

WASHINGTON Oct 2 President Barack Obama
stressed to congressional leaders on Wednesday that he will not
negotiate with Republicans over a government shutdown or raising
the U.S. debt limit, the White House said.
After more than an hour of talks at the White House that did
not lead to a breakthrough, the White House issued a statement
saying that Obama remains hopeful that "common sense will
prevail" in the budget standoff.
"The president made clear to the leaders that he is not
going to negotiate over the need for Congress to act to reopen
the government or to raise the debt limit to pay the bills
Congress has already incurred," the White House said.
Obama held talks in the Oval Office with the top U.S.
Republican, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the top Democrat in
Congress, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, and House
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.
It was their first face-to-face talks since a government
shutdown began on Tuesday.
House Republicans have been demanding that Obama agree to
cut funding or delay implementation of his signature healthcare
law in exchange for their agreement to approve spending measures
to reopen the government.
In addition to the government shutdown, the United States
faces a historic debt default on Oct. 17 unless Congress agrees
to raise the U.S. borrowing limit.
"The House could act today to reopen the government and stop
the harm this shutdown is causing to the economy and families
across the country," the White House said.
"The president remains hopeful that common sense will
prevail, and that Congress will not only do its job to reopen
the government, but also act to pay the bills it has racked up
and spare the nation from a devastating default," it said.