Obama to meet with U.S. House Democratic leaders at 3:15 p.m. ET

BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International names Jeffrey Kramer CEO
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
WASHINGTON Oct 15 President Barack Obama will meet in the Oval Office at 3:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT) on Tuesday with Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, and other House Democratic leaders, the White House said in a statement.
The meeting comes as Congress struggles to reach a deal to lift the debt ceiling by a Thursday deadline.
The White House rejected a new House Republican proposal on Tuesday morning and has said it prefers a proposal from Democrats and Republicans in Senate.
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - unit, Spectrum Health announced a joint venture to provide "long-term acute care to grand rapids community"
* Acasti Pharma provides update on Capre phase 3 development program