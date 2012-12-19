Obama urges 'sense of perspective' on fiscal cliff issues

UPDATE 3-Gol shares jump as airline narrows quarterly loss by 97 pct
* Financial expenses fall 77 pct to 163.6 mln reais (Adds management comments throughout)
WASHINGTON Dec 19 President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that lawmakers need to put aside the partisan rancor over talks to avert the year-end fiscal cliff in light of the massacre of 26 people, including 20 children, at a Connecticut elementary school.
"If there's one thing we should have after this week, it should be a sense of perspective about what's important," Obama said at a briefing, when asked whether he thought Republicans would be able to cooperate with him to avoid the tax hikes and spending cuts associated with the fiscal cliff.
* Financial expenses fall 77 pct to 163.6 mln reais (Adds management comments throughout)
* Spectra Energy reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
TORONTO, Feb 17 General Motors Co must restore hundreds of jobs being cut at a profitable southern Ontario assembly plant or risk failing to reach a new contract with the factory's workers this fall, the president of Canada's largest auto workers union said on Friday.