UPDATE 1-Obama not making new 'fiscal cliff' offer to Congress-source

By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON Dec 28 President Barack Obama was
not planning to make a new offer to avert the tax increases and
spending cuts that loom on Jan. 1 at a White House meeting with
congressional leaders on Friday, a source familiar with the
meeting said.
At the meeting, Obama was set to ask lawmakers to hold a
vote on a "fiscal cliff" plan that would allow taxes to rise on
those who earn $250,000 and up, and that would extend
unemployment insurance benefits, according to the source.
Obama believes his plan would pass with a majority in both
the House of Representatives and the Senate, the source said.
The president was meeting with Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker John
Boehner and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi - the first time
the group has met together since November.
If congressional leaders object to his plan, Obama will ask
them for a viable counterproposal, the source added. If
lawmakers have no alternative approach, he will seek an
up-or-down vote in Congress on his plan, the source said.