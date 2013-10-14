Obama says it appears some progress in Senate toward averting default

WASHINGTON Oct 14 President Barack Obama said
on Monday it appears there has been progress in Senate fiscal
impasse negotiations but that there is a good chance the United
States will default on its debts if Republicans are unwilling to
set aside some partisan concerns.
Obama emerged from the White House to visit Martha's Table,
a charity organization for low-income families where some
furloughed government workers have been volunteering.
Obama, who is to meet congressional leaders at the White
House at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), said he would be able to
determine at that meeting whether the progress is real toward
ending a government shutdown and avoiding a debt default ahead
of a Thursday deadline.
"My hope is that a spirit of cooperation will move us
forward in the next few hours," Obama said.