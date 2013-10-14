UPDATE 1-Obama says it appears some progress in Senate toward averting default

By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Oct 14 President Barack Obama said
on Monday it appears there has been progress in Senate fiscal
impasse negotiations but that there is a good chance the United
States will default on its debts if Republicans are unwilling to
set aside some partisan concerns.
Obama emerged from the White House to visit Martha's Table,
an organization that makes meals for low-income families where
some furloughed government workers have been volunteering.
Obama, who is to meet congressional leaders at the White
House at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), said he would be able to
determine at that meeting whether the progress is real toward
ending a government shutdown and avoiding a debt default ahead
of a Thursday deadline.
"My hope is that a spirit of cooperation will move us
forward in the next few hours," Obama said.
Obama warned "we stand a good chance of defaulting" unless
real progress is made this week in the Senate and House of
Representatives and if Republicans are not willing to set aside
some aside some of their partisan concerns.
A debt default would send interest rates shooting up and the
damage to the economy would be greatly magnified "if we don't
make sure that the government's paying its bills and that has to
be decided this week," he said.