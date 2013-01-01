版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 1日 星期二 15:48 BJT

Obama calls on US House to pass fiscal deal 'without delay'

WASHINGTON Jan 1 U.S. President Barack Obama called on Tuesday for the House of Representatives to follow the Senate's lead and pass a "fiscal cliff" deal to extend tax cuts for middle-class Americans and raise tax rates on top earners.

"While neither Democrats nor Republicans got everything they wanted, this agreement is the right thing to do for our country and the House should pass it without delay," Obama said in a statement after the Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve the legislation.

"There's more work to do to reduce our deficits, and I'm willing to do it. But tonight's agreement ensures that, going forward, we will continue to reduce the deficit through a combination of new spending cuts and new revenues from the wealthiest Americans," Obama said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐