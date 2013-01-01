Obama calls on US House to pass fiscal deal 'without delay'

WASHINGTON Jan 1 U.S. President Barack Obama called on Tuesday for the House of Representatives to follow the Senate's lead and pass a "fiscal cliff" deal to extend tax cuts for middle-class Americans and raise tax rates on top earners.

"While neither Democrats nor Republicans got everything they wanted, this agreement is the right thing to do for our country and the House should pass it without delay," Obama said in a statement after the Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve the legislation.

"There's more work to do to reduce our deficits, and I'm willing to do it. But tonight's agreement ensures that, going forward, we will continue to reduce the deficit through a combination of new spending cuts and new revenues from the wealthiest Americans," Obama said.