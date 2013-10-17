Obama says will sign bill immediately to reopen government, lift debt ceiling

WASHINGTON Oct 16 President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he will sign legislation to reopen the U.S. government and avert a debt default as soon as it reaches the White House.

Speaking after the Senate voted to end the fiscal impasse, but before the House of Representatives took a vote, Obama said the government will reopen immediately after he signs the bill, ending a 16-day shutdown.

"We can begin to lift this cloud of uncertainty and unease from our businesses and from the American people," he said.