House Republicans to meet Obama on Thursday at White House

WASHINGTON Oct 9 President Barack Obama will
sit down on Thursday with some of his main adversaries in the
fight over raising the U.S. debt ceiling and ending a government
shutdown, meeting with Republicans who control the House of
Representatives.
A spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner, the top U.S.
Republican in Washington, said Boehner, his deputy, Eric Cantor,
and various other House Republicans will meet with Obama.
The list includes at least two Tea Party conservatives,
Florida Representative Steve Southerland and Lynn Jenkins of
Kansas.
The Boehner spokesman, Brendan Buck, said the White House
invited all House Republicans but that Boehner is limiting the
group to 18 people, including committee chairs.
Obama is to meet House Democrats on Wednesday.
"Nine days into a government shutdown and a week away from
breaching the debt ceiling, a meeting is only worthwhile if it
is focused on finding a solution," said Buck.