White House dismisses Republican 'fiscal cliff' proposal

WASHINGTON Dec 3 The White House dismissed a
"fiscal cliff" proposal from congressional Republicans that
included tax reforms and spending cuts on Monday, saying it did
not meet President Barack Obama's pledge to raise taxes on the
wealthiest Americans.
"The Republican letter released today does not meet the test
of balance. In fact, it actually promises to lower rates for the
wealthy and sticks the middle class with the bill," White House
Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer said in a statement,
referring to a proposal laid out in a letter by House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner and other Republicans.
"Their plan includes nothing new and provides no details on
which deductions they would eliminate, which loopholes they will
close or which Medicare savings they would achieve. Independent
analysts who have looked at plans like this one have concluded
that middle class taxes will have to go up to pay for lower
rates for millionaires and billionaires," Pfeiffer said.