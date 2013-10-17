版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 17日 星期四 12:33 BJT

Obama signs bill to end U.S. government shutdown, raise debt limit

WASHINGTON Oct 17 President Barack Obama early on Thursday signed legislation that ends a U.S. government shutdown and raises the U.S. debt ceiling, the White House said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐